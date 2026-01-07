Left Menu

Polavaram Project Persistent Push: Naidu's 2027 Vision

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu promised to complete the Polavaram Project by March 2027, with operations starting in December 2027. Blaming prior government neglect for delays, Naidu pledged expedited work on key parts and assured increased water distribution to regions and completion of resettlement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Polavaram | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:48 IST
Polavaram Project Persistent Push: Naidu's 2027 Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state's prestigious Polavaram Project will be completed by March 2027, with operations expected to commence by December next year.

Speaking at a press gathering on-site, Naidu highlighted the diaphragm wall's construction set for completion by February 15, had prior government transitions not stalled progress. He attributed the six-year delay and increased costs to the previous administration's neglect.

Emphasizing their commitment, Naidu promised to finalize the main canal works and embankments promptly. Additionally, he assured improved water delivery across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, complemented by enhanced tunnel connectivity and the largest inland waterways. Efforts to fast-track land acquisition and resettlement were also underlined, promising agricultural prosperity in regions through meticulous irrigation improvements.

TRENDING

1
Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

 Switzerland
2
Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

 India
3
Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

 Global
4
Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026