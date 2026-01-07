Polavaram Project Persistent Push: Naidu's 2027 Vision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state's prestigious Polavaram Project will be completed by March 2027, with operations expected to commence by December next year.

Speaking at a press gathering on-site, Naidu highlighted the diaphragm wall's construction set for completion by February 15, had prior government transitions not stalled progress. He attributed the six-year delay and increased costs to the previous administration's neglect.

Emphasizing their commitment, Naidu promised to finalize the main canal works and embankments promptly. Additionally, he assured improved water delivery across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts, complemented by enhanced tunnel connectivity and the largest inland waterways. Efforts to fast-track land acquisition and resettlement were also underlined, promising agricultural prosperity in regions through meticulous irrigation improvements.