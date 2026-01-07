Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious Vision for Mumbai's Infrastructure Revolution
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a transformative plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region at a Kalyan rally. He outlined the MMRDA's new role in infrastructure development, a revamp of local trains with AC coaches, and initiatives to boost jobs and connectivity. Fadnavis seeks a strong mandate for continued progress.
- Country:
- India
At a recent public rally in Kalyan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid out an ambitious blueprint for overhauling Mumbai's infrastructure. He stated that, unlike pre-2014 when the MMRDA merely operated as a lender, it now spearheads substantial regional development projects.
Notable announcements included the eventual introduction of air-conditioned local trains with closed doors, emulating the metro system, and infrastructure projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore. These initiatives aim to enhance transportation and local economy, while ensuring ticket prices remain stable.
Fadnavis called on citizens to support the BJP-led Mahayuti in the upcoming elections, promising rule of law and significant advancement for regions like Ulhasnagar and Kalyan-Dombivli, alongside new business hubs and job creation schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- MMRDA
- Mumbai
- AC coaches
- BJP
- Infrastructure
- Local trains
- Elections
- Development
ALSO READ
Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up
BJP's Strategic Overhaul Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls
Punjab BJP's Offensive: VB-G RAM G Act Unveiled
Mumbai court discharges BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in fake caste certificate case.
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Rallies Against BJP's 'Politics of Fear' in North Bengal