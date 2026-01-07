Left Menu

Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious Vision for Mumbai's Infrastructure Revolution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a transformative plan for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region at a Kalyan rally. He outlined the MMRDA's new role in infrastructure development, a revamp of local trains with AC coaches, and initiatives to boost jobs and connectivity. Fadnavis seeks a strong mandate for continued progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:51 IST
At a recent public rally in Kalyan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid out an ambitious blueprint for overhauling Mumbai's infrastructure. He stated that, unlike pre-2014 when the MMRDA merely operated as a lender, it now spearheads substantial regional development projects.

Notable announcements included the eventual introduction of air-conditioned local trains with closed doors, emulating the metro system, and infrastructure projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore. These initiatives aim to enhance transportation and local economy, while ensuring ticket prices remain stable.

Fadnavis called on citizens to support the BJP-led Mahayuti in the upcoming elections, promising rule of law and significant advancement for regions like Ulhasnagar and Kalyan-Dombivli, alongside new business hubs and job creation schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

