Fadnavis Unveils Ambitious Vision for Mumbai's Infrastructure Revolution

At a recent public rally in Kalyan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid out an ambitious blueprint for overhauling Mumbai's infrastructure. He stated that, unlike pre-2014 when the MMRDA merely operated as a lender, it now spearheads substantial regional development projects.

Notable announcements included the eventual introduction of air-conditioned local trains with closed doors, emulating the metro system, and infrastructure projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore. These initiatives aim to enhance transportation and local economy, while ensuring ticket prices remain stable.

Fadnavis called on citizens to support the BJP-led Mahayuti in the upcoming elections, promising rule of law and significant advancement for regions like Ulhasnagar and Kalyan-Dombivli, alongside new business hubs and job creation schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)