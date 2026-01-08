The Weight-Loss Medication Dilemma: Can the Benefits Last?

A recent analysis, as reported in The BMJ, reveals that the benefits of weight-loss medications wear off within two years of discontinuation. Patients not only regain their initial weight but face a return of heart health risks to pre-treatment levels.

In a study involving 9,341 obese or overweight patients across 37 studies, those who stopped taking any of the 18 evaluated weight-loss drugs were found to regain nearly one pound (0.4 kg) per month. The study further shows that patients on newer medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide experienced faster weight regain.

Senior researcher Dimitrios Koutoukidis from Oxford University observed that despite different weight-loss scales, all patients returned to their baseline weight at similar times. The study highlights the uncertainty in identifying patients who manage to keep the weight off after stopping medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)