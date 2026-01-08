Fires Rage On: Catastrophic Warnings in Victoria Amid Rising Heat

Bushfires have gripped Australia's Victorian state, with authorities warning of a 'catastrophic' fire danger rating as temperatures soar beyond 40°C. Severe fires near Longwood and Walwa have already destroyed structures, with expectations of further spread due to intensifying heat and wind.

Authorities, recalling the devastation of 2019's Black Summer, have urged people to evacuate as the risk to lives and property escalates. Country Fire Authority Chief Officer Jason Heffernan described the situation as 'dire', with the fire danger rating set to reach the highest level on Friday.

In response to the looming threat, approximately 450 schools in Victoria will be closed. Meanwhile, New Zealand braces for record warmth, issuing heat alerts for its eastern coast, as the heatwave advances across the Tasman Sea.

