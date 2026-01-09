Intense Rainfall Ahead: Coastal Tamil Nadu Braces for Storm Impact

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is on course to bring significant rainfall to Tamil Nadu's delta districts, including Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, as reported by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Currently advancing northwest at 15 km/h, this system is expected to impact the Sri Lankan coast shortly, prompting a warning from regional meteorologists.

This weather pattern may cause light to moderate rain across coastal Tamil Nadu, with more severe conditions likely in isolated areas over the coming days.