Intense Rainfall Ahead: Coastal Tamil Nadu Braces for Storm Impact

Heavy rains are expected across Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The system is moving northwest and will cross the Sri Lankan coast. Coastal areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience rain, thunderstorms, and possible heavy rainfall—cautions include sea warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is on course to bring significant rainfall to Tamil Nadu's delta districts, including Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, as reported by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Currently advancing northwest at 15 km/h, this system is expected to impact the Sri Lankan coast shortly, prompting a warning from regional meteorologists.

This weather pattern may cause light to moderate rain across coastal Tamil Nadu, with more severe conditions likely in isolated areas over the coming days.

