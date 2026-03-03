Left Menu

Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh urgently appealed to Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu for rescue flights as Punjabis face distress in West Asia due to ongoing conflicts. The minister emphasized the need for special flights and capped airfares to alleviate the plight of stranded NRIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:53 IST
The Punjab government is urgently appealing for the immediate launch of rescue flights to aid residents stranded in West Asia due to escalating regional conflict. On Tuesday, Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to request special evacuation flights and a cap on rising airfares.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, adding his voice to the concern, spoke with Naidu, stressing the necessity of safe evacuation for Punjabis affected by flight cancellations. Since February 28, over 1,100 flights have been canceled, severely impacting Indian citizens in Gulf nations. Singh highlighted the distress this situation has caused many Punjabi families.

Following these discussions, the Punjab government has also established a 24/7 helpline and appointed a high-level team to provide assistance and facilitate the safe return of Punjabi citizens. The state emphasized their commitment to coordinating further with airlines and the central government to mitigate the crisis and ensure that residents return safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

