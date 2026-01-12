Tragic Fire Claims Young Life in Solan's Arki

An eight-year-old boy tragically died in a significant fire that erupted in the Old Bus Stand section of Arki, Solan district, late Sunday night. Local police confirmed that two other individuals suffered burns, and several shops were engulfed in flames. Some individuals remain unaccounted for, raising fears they may still be trapped.

The deceased, identified as Priyansh from Bihar, succumbed to the blaze that began around 2.45 am. Solan Deputy Commissioner, Manmohan Sharma, announced an official inquiry into the incident. The fire, originating in a wooden building, quickly spread to neighboring structures.

Injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Arki Civil Hospital. Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi reported substantial damage impacting 10 to 15 shops and houses. Efforts to control the fire involved deploying fire tenders from Arki, Solan, and other nearby areas, and they successfully contained the blaze, though some residents from Nepal remain missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)