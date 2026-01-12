Frigid Conditions Grip Northern India Amid Record Low Temperatures

As temperatures plummet across northern India, regions like Gurugram and Bathinda recorded near-freezing lows, marking one of the coldest spells in recent memory.

In Rajasthan, several districts reported sub-zero temperatures, severely impacting daily life and prompting residents to stay indoors.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts prolonged cold wave conditions, advising precautions amidst continuing dense fog in various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)