Frigid Conditions Grip Northern India Amid Record Low Temperatures

Northern India is enduring intense cold wave conditions, with temperatures dropping to near-freezing levels. Gurugram, Bathinda, and other regions reported unprecedented chilly temperatures. While the harsh cold benefits wheat by creating frost, it adversely affects vegetable crops. Officials predict ongoing severe weather with dense fog in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As temperatures plummet across northern India, regions like Gurugram and Bathinda recorded near-freezing lows, marking one of the coldest spells in recent memory.

In Rajasthan, several districts reported sub-zero temperatures, severely impacting daily life and prompting residents to stay indoors.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts prolonged cold wave conditions, advising precautions amidst continuing dense fog in various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

