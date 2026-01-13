Renewables Are Scaling Fast — But Jobs Aren’t: New IRENA-ILO Report Warns Innovation Must Put People First

Renewable energy installations reached new record highs in 2024, but job creation is failing to keep pace, according to the newly released Renewable Energy and Jobs – Annual Review 2025 by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The report shows global renewable energy employment rose just 2.3 percent year-on-year, reaching 16.6 million jobs in 2024, even as clean energy deployment surged worldwide. The findings point to a growing disconnect between technological progress and workforce growth — driven by geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions, increasingly automated supply chains, and uneven industrial development.

A global clean-energy boom — concentrated in one region

As in previous years, job creation remains highly uneven. China continues to dominate, accounting for 7.3 million renewable energy jobs — 44 percent of the global total — underpinned by its tightly integrated, large-scale manufacturing ecosystem capable of delivering equipment at unmatched speed and cost.

Other major economies lagged far behind:

The European Union held steady at 1.8 million jobs

Brazil reached 1.4 million

India grew modestly to 1.3 million

The United States edged up to 1.1 million

The imbalance highlights a central challenge for the next phase of the energy transition: who captures the industrial and employment dividends of clean energy innovation.

“Renewable energy deployment is booming, but the human side of the story is just as important as the technological side,” said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA. “Governments must put people at the centre of their energy and climate objectives — through trade, industrial, and skills policies that build domestic capacity along the supply chain.”

Solar leads — automation accelerates

By technology, solar photovoltaics (PV) remained the world’s largest renewable employer, with 7.3 million jobs in 2024, reflecting continued expansion in installations and panel manufacturing. Asia hosted 75 percent of global solar jobs, with China alone accounting for 4.2 million.

Other technologies followed:

Liquid biofuels : 2.6 million jobs

Hydropower : 2.3 million jobs

Wind energy: 1.9 million jobs

However, the report notes that automation and advanced manufacturing are reshaping labour demand — boosting productivity while dampening employment growth in some segments. For tech observers, this signals a pivotal shift: the clean-energy race is no longer just about capacity, but about who designs, owns, and operates next-generation systems.

Inclusion is the next innovation frontier

Beyond headline job numbers, the report issues a clear warning: the renewable energy workforce remains far from inclusive. Women and persons with disabilities continue to be under-represented across technologies and regions — a missed opportunity at a time when skilled labour shortages are emerging.

“A just transition must be grounded in inclusion, dignity, and equal opportunity,” said Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the ILO. “Accessibility for persons with disabilities must be built into every stage of policy design and implementation — from training systems to workplaces.”

The report argues that inclusive design, accessible training platforms, and equitable hiring practices are not just matters of justice, but essential to building resilient labour markets capable of supporting rapid clean-energy scale-up.

Why this matters for tech leaders and early adopters

For technology companies, investors, and innovators, the message is clear: the next competitive advantage in clean energy will come from integrating digital innovation with workforce strategy.

Early adopters — from AI-enabled grid operators to advanced manufacturing firms — are being urged to:

Invest in skills development and reskilling

Embed accessibility and inclusion into product and workplace design

Partner with governments and training institutions to localise value chains

Leverage digital tools to create high-quality, future-proof jobs

As countries race to triple renewable power capacity by 2030, the report warns that success will depend not only on technology deployment, but on whether the transition delivers visible, shared socio-economic benefits.

“The energy transition will only succeed if people see themselves in it,” La Camera said. “Jobs, inclusion, and opportunity must scale alongside megawatts.”