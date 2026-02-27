Rajasthan's Economic Leap: From Mount Abu to Abu Raj

In a progressive move, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed the state's assembly to highlight a promising economic trajectory. He revealed that the per capita income is poised to surpass Rs 2 lakh for the first time, reflecting a remarkable 21% rise over three years.

Sharma announced the renaming of Mount Abu to 'Abu Raj' as part of efforts to align development with cultural preservation. With a proposed budget of Rs 6,10,956 crore for 2026-27, the government aims to enhance resource allocation, ensuring significant improvements in agriculture, youth opportunities, and women's empowerment.

The state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is forecasted to achieve a 41% increase, reflecting a robust double-engine governance strategy. With plans to facilitate economic expansion to USD 350 billion by 2028-29, Rajasthan is positioned as a pivotal player in India's envisioned journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

