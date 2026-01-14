Left Menu

Surge in China's Trade: Exports and Imports Exceed Expectations

In December, China's trade figures surpassed expectations with exports growing by 6.6% and imports rising by 5.7%, according to customs data. Economists had predicted a modest increase, with outbound shipments expected to grow by 3.0% and imports by 0.9%. This data indicates China's robust economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 08:19 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's trade statistics for December exhibited unexpected robustness, with exports climbing by 6.6% and imports increasing by 5.7% in dollar terms compared to the previous year. The figures released by the customs department outperformed economist forecasts.

Experts surveyed by Reuters had projected a more modest export growth of just 3.0%, following November's 5.9% increase. Similarly, expectations for import growth were pegged at a mere 0.9%, contrasting with the actual 5.7% rise.

This positive data suggests a resilient performance from the world's second-largest economy, despite ongoing global challenges.

