Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Heatwave Amid Rising Temperatures

The weather department has predicted heatwave conditions in south-western Rajasthan, with Barmer recording the highest temperatures. Some relief is expected with possible rainfall from March 14-15 due to a western disturbance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:27 IST
Rajasthan Braces for Heatwave Amid Rising Temperatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating temperatures, the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting heatwave conditions for isolated regions in south-western Rajasthan this Wednesday.

Barmer has recorded the state's highest temperature, peaking at 40.6 degrees Celsius, with Pilani in Jhunjhunu not far behind at 39.3 degrees Celsius. Other districts such as Chittorgarh, Churu, Bikaner, and Sikar reported temperatures close to these, registering maximums of 39 degrees Celsius, 38.7 degrees Celsius, 38.2 degrees Celsius, and 37.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Jaipur, the state capital, saw a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

On a brighter note, a slight dip in the mercury is anticipated starting March 12, as a western disturbance is projected to bring light showers to isolated areas across the state on March 14-15, providing some much-needed respite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026