Rajasthan Braces for Heatwave Amid Rising Temperatures
The weather department has predicted heatwave conditions in south-western Rajasthan, with Barmer recording the highest temperatures. Some relief is expected with possible rainfall from March 14-15 due to a western disturbance.
Amid escalating temperatures, the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting heatwave conditions for isolated regions in south-western Rajasthan this Wednesday.
Barmer has recorded the state's highest temperature, peaking at 40.6 degrees Celsius, with Pilani in Jhunjhunu not far behind at 39.3 degrees Celsius. Other districts such as Chittorgarh, Churu, Bikaner, and Sikar reported temperatures close to these, registering maximums of 39 degrees Celsius, 38.7 degrees Celsius, 38.2 degrees Celsius, and 37.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Jaipur, the state capital, saw a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.
On a brighter note, a slight dip in the mercury is anticipated starting March 12, as a western disturbance is projected to bring light showers to isolated areas across the state on March 14-15, providing some much-needed respite.
