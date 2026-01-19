Left Menu

Nitish launches projects worth over Rs 680 cr in 2 Bihar districts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched several development projects worth over Rs 680 crore in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts.Kumar also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects during the Samridhi Yatra in the two districts.The CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 67 schemes worth Rs 554.12 crore in Sitamarhi. The CM launched projects worth Rs 59 crore in Sheohar district, the statement said.

PTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:38 IST
Nitish launches projects worth over Rs 680 cr in 2 Bihar districts
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched several development projects worth over Rs 680 crore in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts.

Kumar also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects during the 'Samridhi Yatra' in the two districts.

"The CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 67 schemes worth Rs 554.12 crore in Sitamarhi. This included the inauguration of 26 schemes costing Rs 208.12 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 41 schemes worth Rs 346 crore," according to a statement issued by the CMO.

He also inaugurated a bridge and approach road at Chandauli Ghat on the Minapur-Belsand road over the Bagmati River in Sitamarhi district, constructed at a cost of Rs 70.89 crore, it said.

Later, Kumar inaugurated tourism infrastructure development projects to the tune of Rs 11.89 crore at Baba Bhuvneshwar Nath Temple in Sheohar. He also inspected the development and beautification work carried out at the Devkuli Dham complex. The CM launched projects worth Rs 59 crore in Sheohar district, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Afghanistan

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in...

 Egypt
3
UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

UPDATE 4-Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escap...

 Global
4
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026