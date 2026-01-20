Committee Probes Indore Water Contamination Tragedy

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated a thorough investigation into the recent water contamination incident in Indore that has reportedly claimed several lives. A state-level committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Shukla, will delve into the causes and lapses leading to the tragedy.

The investigation will scrutinize administrative, technical, and managerial failings related to the water contamination in Bhagirathpura, holding accountable any officials found negligent. Key findings and recommendations will be made to avert such incidents in the future, with a report due in a month.

The committee will examine necessary documentation and conduct on-site inspections. Meanwhile, there is a discrepancy in the reported death toll, with an audit suggesting 15 deaths may be connected to the outbreak, against the state's reported seven. The government has compensated affected families as part of its humanitarian response.

