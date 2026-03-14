Zoo Deaths Spark Concerns Over Wildlife Care
Recent deaths of a nilgai and a jackal at the National Zoological Park raise concerns about animal health protocols. Occurring after similar incidents, including the death of a Sangai deer, these cases highlight potential issues in monitoring and care practices. Official reports cite old age and complications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Two animals, a nilgai and a jackal, have died at the National Zoological Park, prompting a review of animal care protocols.
The deaths occurred within a short span, drawing attention to the zoo's health and monitoring systems. Officials cite age-related issues as the cause.
Amid previous incidents involving wildlife fatalities, questions arise regarding the effectiveness of current animal care practices at the facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)