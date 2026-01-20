Left Menu

Inferno in Ghatkopar: Industrial Fire Injures Three

A fire broke out in an industrial unit in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, injuring three individuals. Despite initial errors regarding the building’s structure, authorities managed to extinguish the fire with concerted efforts. The injured were treated at Rajawadi Hospital but self-discharged despite their conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:54 IST
Inferno in Ghatkopar: Industrial Fire Injures Three
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Tuesday morning at an industrial unit located in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, injuring three individuals. The blaze began at 10.20 am, causing significant damage to the second floor of the building.

Authorities dispatched at least four fire engines to the scene to combat the fire, which took nearly three hours to contain. The fire destroyed electrical wirings, equipment, and furniture within the affected area.

The injured, including Riyazuddin and Haddis Ali, were initially admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital's trauma ward. Despite medical advice, all chose to discharge themselves. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Set to Counter Modi in Singur

Mamata Banerjee Set to Counter Modi in Singur

 India
2
Tragedy and Loss: Karachi Mall Fire Claims 27 Lives

Tragedy and Loss: Karachi Mall Fire Claims 27 Lives

 Global
3
Tragic Turn of Events: Child Fatalities Stir Concerns in Jharkhand

Tragic Turn of Events: Child Fatalities Stir Concerns in Jharkhand

 India
4
Controversial Approval: UK's Green Light for China's Mega Embassy in London

Controversial Approval: UK's Green Light for China's Mega Embassy in London

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026