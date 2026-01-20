Inferno in Ghatkopar: Industrial Fire Injures Three

A fire erupted on Tuesday morning at an industrial unit located in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, injuring three individuals. The blaze began at 10.20 am, causing significant damage to the second floor of the building.

Authorities dispatched at least four fire engines to the scene to combat the fire, which took nearly three hours to contain. The fire destroyed electrical wirings, equipment, and furniture within the affected area.

The injured, including Riyazuddin and Haddis Ali, were initially admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital's trauma ward. Despite medical advice, all chose to discharge themselves. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)