Cricket-New Zealand's Milne, Bracewell suffer injuries ahead of T20 World Cup

New Zealand's preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup suffered a setback with fast bowler Adam Milne ‌and all-rounder Michael Bracewell sustaining injuries ahead of the global showpiece taking place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Milne ⁠injured his left hamstring while bowling for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 on Sunday and is currently being assessed, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement on ​Tuesday.

Bracewell suffered a left calf strain while fielding in the third and final one-day ‍international against India in Indore on Sunday. "Bracewell will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed," the NZC said.

All-rounder Kristian Clarke has ⁠been ‌added to the squad ⁠as cover for their first three T20 Internationals of the five-match series against India beginning on Wednesday. "We've ‍got a fair bit of player movement at the moment with some guys returning from ​injury for this series, others joining us immediately from franchise cricket and the rest ⁠coming off the India ODI series," coach Rob Walter said.

"We want to ensure we've got enough pace-bowling ⁠options for the first three games of this series and it's a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his ⁠first tour of India. "He certainly showcased his talent in the ODI series, but what was ⁠particularly impressive was ‌his calmness and ability to perform under pressure."

New Zealand will begin their World Cup campaign in Group D against Afghanistan in Chennai ⁠on February 8.

