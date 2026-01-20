Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Davos Decision: Security and Prosperity Await

President Zelenskiy stated he would attend the Davos forum if security guarantees with the US and a prosperity plan were ready. He remained in Kyiv to address the impacts of a Russian airstrike that affected heating in many homes. Zelenskiy emphasized prioritizing Ukraine and peace over the forum.

  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his attendance at the Davos forum is contingent on finalizing security deals with the United States and a prosperity strategy for Ukraine.

Instead of traveling to Davos, Zelenskiy remained in Kyiv following a significant Russian airstrike that left half the city's residential buildings without heating. The attack underlined the ongoing challenges facing Ukraine.

In a WhatsApp media chat, Zelenskiy declared that his choice to stay in Ukraine reflects the priority of ending the war over participating in the economic forum, although future plans may change as developments occur.

