Torrential Downpour Claims Lives in Greece

Greece faced a devastating deluge on Wednesday, with authorities confirming that two people lost their lives due to intense flooding in Athens and surrounding areas. The southern Athens suburb of Glyfada witnessed tragedy when a woman was killed by a vehicle swept up by flash floods.

In another grim incident, a coast guard officer perished in the tumultuous sea at a port in Peloponnese. The officer, striving to secure a small boat during the treacherous conditions, was tragically overwhelmed by the elements.

The fire brigade received an overwhelming number of emergency calls, with many seeking help to remove water from flooded structures in Athens. Officials anticipate the relentless storm will shift eastward on Thursday, potentially affecting additional areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)