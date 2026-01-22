Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street enjoyed a notable upswing on Wednesday following news of a framework agreement over Greenland, effectively staving off potential U.S. tariffs on European allies.

The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump shifted market dynamics, resulting in significant gains across major indices, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all climbing.

Investors responded positively, relieved by the aversion of a new tariff war and buoyed by strong bank earnings. Energy stocks surged, aided by rising natural gas prices, while airlines capitalized on an optimistic market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)