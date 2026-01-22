Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War
Wall Street indices rose after a new framework agreement on Greenland was announced, which prevented the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Europe. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw gains post-announcement. The news allowed investors to focus on the U.S. economy's strengths and positive earnings reports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:37 IST
Wall Street enjoyed a notable upswing on Wednesday following news of a framework agreement over Greenland, effectively staving off potential U.S. tariffs on European allies.
The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump shifted market dynamics, resulting in significant gains across major indices, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all climbing.
Investors responded positively, relieved by the aversion of a new tariff war and buoyed by strong bank earnings. Energy stocks surged, aided by rising natural gas prices, while airlines capitalized on an optimistic market outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)