Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street indices rose after a new framework agreement on Greenland was announced, which prevented the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Europe. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw gains post-announcement. The news allowed investors to focus on the U.S. economy's strengths and positive earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:37 IST
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street enjoyed a notable upswing on Wednesday following news of a framework agreement over Greenland, effectively staving off potential U.S. tariffs on European allies.

The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump shifted market dynamics, resulting in significant gains across major indices, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all climbing.

Investors responded positively, relieved by the aversion of a new tariff war and buoyed by strong bank earnings. Energy stocks surged, aided by rising natural gas prices, while airlines capitalized on an optimistic market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026