Left Menu

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

Intense rains hit New Zealand's North Island, causing evacuations, power outages, and road closures. Authorities are searching for two missing people after a landslide. Though weather warnings for the North Island have been lifted, remnants of the tropical storm linger, leaving communities affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:38 IST
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across New Zealand's North Island, leaving extensive damage in their wake. Communities are grappling with evacuations, power outages, and significant road disruptions.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell reported quick responses from emergency teams, mitigating further disaster. Authorities are currently searching for two people who went missing after their home was struck by a landslide. Several residents were rescued from rooftops, and another man remains at large after his vehicle was swept away.

The New Zealand Transport Authority announced road closures in Northland, Bay of Plenty, and Waikato. While MetService has lifted weather warnings for the North Island, caution remains as the tropical low heads east.

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026