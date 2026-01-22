New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains
Intense rains hit New Zealand's North Island, causing evacuations, power outages, and road closures. Authorities are searching for two missing people after a landslide. Though weather warnings for the North Island have been lifted, remnants of the tropical storm linger, leaving communities affected.
Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across New Zealand's North Island, leaving extensive damage in their wake. Communities are grappling with evacuations, power outages, and significant road disruptions.
Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell reported quick responses from emergency teams, mitigating further disaster. Authorities are currently searching for two people who went missing after their home was struck by a landslide. Several residents were rescued from rooftops, and another man remains at large after his vehicle was swept away.
The New Zealand Transport Authority announced road closures in Northland, Bay of Plenty, and Waikato. While MetService has lifted weather warnings for the North Island, caution remains as the tropical low heads east.
