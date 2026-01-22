Left Menu

Reviving Super Bazar: New Delhi's Iconic Landmark Set for Transformation

The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to redevelop the iconic Super Bazar in Connaught Place. Once a significant retail outlet for subsidized goods, it closed in 2002 due to mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is gearing up to breathe new life into Super Bazar, an iconic landmark in Connaught Place. Established in 1966, the six-story structure originally served as a government-backed retail outlet designed to combat inflation through subsidized goods sales.

Over time, the once-bustling establishment faced decline from the mid-1990s, largely due to management inefficiencies and overstaffing, leading to its shutdown in 2002. Now, after over two decades, plans are underway to redevelop the site.

The redevelopment proposal will be presented to the council in an upcoming meeting, with the hope of transforming the area into a modern commercial hub, though the project timeline remains undecided pending final approval.

