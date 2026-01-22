Chaos in New Zealand: Landslides Wreak Havoc on North Island

Landslides have slammed into a campground and a residence in New Zealand, leaving emergency crews racing to rescue individuals trapped beneath the debris, according to officials on Thursday.

The disaster struck at the base of Mount Maunganui on New Zealand's North Island, where rubble crashed into Beachside Holiday Park. Police Superintendent Tim Anderson mentioned that the count of missing persons remains in single digits, without providing specific numbers.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on affected residents to heed safety instructions amid severe weather, emphasizing the importance of safety first. Ongoing rescue efforts continue at Mount Maunganui, while other regions face heavy rain and flooding challenges.