Chaos in New Zealand: Landslides Wreak Havoc on North Island
Landslides hit a campground and a house in New Zealand, with search efforts underway for missing people. Emergency services responded to the disaster at Mount Maunganui, affecting Beachside Holiday Park. Other areas experienced heavy rain and floods. Prime Minister Luxon urged residents to prioritize safety amid ongoing rescue operations.
- Country:
- Australia
Landslides have slammed into a campground and a residence in New Zealand, leaving emergency crews racing to rescue individuals trapped beneath the debris, according to officials on Thursday.
The disaster struck at the base of Mount Maunganui on New Zealand's North Island, where rubble crashed into Beachside Holiday Park. Police Superintendent Tim Anderson mentioned that the count of missing persons remains in single digits, without providing specific numbers.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on affected residents to heed safety instructions amid severe weather, emphasizing the importance of safety first. Ongoing rescue efforts continue at Mount Maunganui, while other regions face heavy rain and flooding challenges.
ALSO READ
Former South Korean Prime Minister Sentenced to 23 Years for Insurrection
South Korean Prime Minister Sentenced for Martial Law Rebellion
Nepal's Political Musical Chairs: Former Prime Ministers and Fresh Faces Gear Up for Elections
Judicial Landmark: Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Sentenced for Insurrection
New Zealand's Election Day Announced by Prime Minister Luxon