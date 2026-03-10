Balendra Shah: From Rapper to Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister

Balendra Shah, the rapper-turned-politician of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), is poised to make history as Nepal's first Madhesi prime minister. At 35, Shah is also set to be the youngest elected executive head of the Himalayan nation.

In a recent social media post, he expressed his commitment to strengthening Nepal-India ties following his party's electoral success. His message thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory wishes and underscored mutual cooperation for the prosperity of both nations.

The RSP has made a significant breakthrough, winning 125 states out of 165 under direct voting. With additional seats expected under proportional representation, the RSP is on track to form a majority government, marking a new chapter in Nepalese politics.

