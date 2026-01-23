Snowfall in Jammu Region: Traffic Halted, Schools Closed

Heavy snowfall blanketed the high-altitude areas of the Jammu region, resulting in significant disruptions. Traffic came to a halt on key roads, including the crucial Jammu-Srinagar national highway, and schools in the hilly districts were closed as a precautionary measure.

The revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, perched atop the Trikuta hills, witnessed its first snowfall of the season, leading to the suspension of pilgrim visits. Meanwhile, moderate rains in the plains, including Jammu city, marked the end of a prolonged dry spell.

Sustained snowfall covered the upper reaches of multiple districts, with accumulations reaching over a foot in some areas. In response, authorities suspended traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and a host of other routes, advising commuters to stay put until conditions improve.

