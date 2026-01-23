Left Menu

Mizoram's 24/7 Water Supply Revolution in Aizawl

Mizoram is set to initiate a 24/7 water supply to 300 homes in Aizawl with a Rs 5.24 crore project under the AMRUT 2 scheme. This pilot, led by Minister Lalnilawma, includes smart meters and IoT technologies. Future expansions and a water leakage reporting app are also planned.

Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is poised to transform water access with the introduction of a 24/7 drinking water supply to about 300 households in Aizawl. This pilot initiative, backed by a Rs 5.24 crore investment under the AMRUT 2 scheme, was announced by Public Health Engineering Minister Lalnilawma.

A significant milestone for the region, the project aims to complete within four to six months, offering continuous water access to the Vaivakawn and Chawnpui areas. Smart water meters and a new pipeline network are integral to the rollout, and there are plans to eventually extend the service to more households.

The government is also using technology such as IoT and SCADA to monitor and improve the system's efficiency. An Android app called 'Tui leak' is also launched to report leaks, and the introduction of ultrasonic level indicators and automated flow meters is expected to ensure accurate monitoring of water levels and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

