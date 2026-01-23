Left Menu

Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to restore services post-snowfall, boosting tourism and ensuring essential supplies. With a focus on road clearance for healthcare access and emergency services, Sukhu emphasizes adherence to safety guidelines and calls for climate studies for sustainable policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken decisive steps to address the aftermath of heavy snowfall across the state. On Friday, he directed government officials to expedite the restoration of essential services in affected areas, ensuring a return to normalcy.

With snow creating a seasonal appeal, Sukhu predicted a surge in tourism activities, urging officials to work on a war footing. He prioritized clearing roads to hospitals and emergency services, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted healthcare access.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the necessity of restoring power and water supply swiftly, ensuring food supply continuity. Sukhu underscored the benefits of the snowfall for local farmers and called for climate change studies to support sustainable development initiatives.

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

