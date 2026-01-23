Himachal’s Big Chill: CM Pushes for Swift Recovery

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken decisive steps to address the aftermath of heavy snowfall across the state. On Friday, he directed government officials to expedite the restoration of essential services in affected areas, ensuring a return to normalcy.

With snow creating a seasonal appeal, Sukhu predicted a surge in tourism activities, urging officials to work on a war footing. He prioritized clearing roads to hospitals and emergency services, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted healthcare access.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the necessity of restoring power and water supply swiftly, ensuring food supply continuity. Sukhu underscored the benefits of the snowfall for local farmers and called for climate change studies to support sustainable development initiatives.

