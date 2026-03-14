Haryana Government Prioritizes LPG Distribution to Essential Services

The Haryana government has taken decisive action to address the supply needs of commercial LPG for critical sectors. Deputy commissioners will lead committees to prioritize the distribution to vital services, including hospitals and schools.

According to the order by Additional Chief Secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru, these committees will allocate LPG based on urgency and available stocks, emphasizing essential users like marriage functions.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stressed that the government is committed to maintaining LPG supply despite external conflicts, dispelling any fears of disruption in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)