Haryana Government Prioritizes LPG Distribution to Essential Services
The Haryana government has formed committees led by deputy commissioners to ensure commercial LPG is prioritized for essential services like hospitals and educational institutions. Arrangements focus on allocating cylinders for critical needs, with special attention to weddings. Officials aim to prevent supply disruption rumors amid geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has taken decisive action to address the supply needs of commercial LPG for critical sectors. Deputy commissioners will lead committees to prioritize the distribution to vital services, including hospitals and schools.
According to the order by Additional Chief Secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru, these committees will allocate LPG based on urgency and available stocks, emphasizing essential users like marriage functions.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stressed that the government is committed to maintaining LPG supply despite external conflicts, dispelling any fears of disruption in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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