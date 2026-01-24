Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: Russia Strikes Key Cities

Russia launched assaults on Kyiv and Kharkiv early Saturday, causing casualties and damage. One person died, and several were injured in Kyiv, while Kharkiv saw multiple drone strikes. These attacks occurred amid ongoing talks in the UAE seeking a resolution to the protracted conflict.

Early Saturday, Russia intensified its offensive on Ukraine by launching attacks on the nation's two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, according to local officials.

In Kyiv, one person was killed, and 15 were injured, with damage causing disruptions in heating and water supplies on the east side of the Dnipro River. The air force attributed the assault to a combination of drones and missiles.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv endured drone strikes that injured 11 residents, targeting sensitive locations, including a dormitory for displaced persons. The attacks coincide with peace negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in the United Arab Emirates.

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

