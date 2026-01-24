Escalation in Ukraine: Russia Strikes Key Cities

Early Saturday, Russia intensified its offensive on Ukraine by launching attacks on the nation's two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, according to local officials.

In Kyiv, one person was killed, and 15 were injured, with damage causing disruptions in heating and water supplies on the east side of the Dnipro River. The air force attributed the assault to a combination of drones and missiles.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv endured drone strikes that injured 11 residents, targeting sensitive locations, including a dormitory for displaced persons. The attacks coincide with peace negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in the United Arab Emirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)