Fire in Hyderabad: Six Trapped Inside Building

A major fire erupted in a four-story building in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon, with six individuals feared trapped inside, according to local officials.

Among the trapped are believed to be a watchman, his wife, their two children, and others, as stated by AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig. The thick smoke makes rescue operations challenging.

In response, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar joined rescue efforts on-site to ensure a coordinated response by fire services, police, and municipal agencies.

