Fire in Hyderabad: Six Trapped Inside Building

A major fire broke out in a four-story building in Hyderabad, trapping six individuals. Rescue operations by fire services, police, and municipal agencies are underway. The trapped include a watchman, his family, and others. Thick smoke is complicating the rescue efforts, with police commissioners on-site to supervise.

Updated: 24-01-2026 16:59 IST
A major fire erupted in a four-story building in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon, with six individuals feared trapped inside, according to local officials.

Among the trapped are believed to be a watchman, his wife, their two children, and others, as stated by AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig. The thick smoke makes rescue operations challenging.

In response, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar joined rescue efforts on-site to ensure a coordinated response by fire services, police, and municipal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

