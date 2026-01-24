Left Menu

ISRO's Ambitious 2026 Satellite Missions and Global Collaborations

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced plans for multiple satellite launches in 2026, highlighting international cooperation and aspirations to establish an International Space Station. The agency also aims to send humans to the Moon. An anomaly in the PSLV-C62 mission is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:54 IST
ISRO's Ambitious 2026 Satellite Missions and Global Collaborations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During an event, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed the space agency's ambitious plans for 2026, focusing on multiple satellite launches and reiterating ISRO's commitment to international collaborations. He emphasized that discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi could soon bring more clarity regarding these missions.

Narayanan responded to astronaut Sunita Williams' suggestion of India-US space cooperation, outlining ISRO's ongoing projects, including developing an International Space Station and conducting human lunar missions. He stressed India's strong ties with approximately 60 countries in space exploration.

The PSLV-C62 rocket anomaly is under review, with the ISRO team investigating a deviation after the third stage. Narayanan also encouraged students to excel in their studies while working on personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026