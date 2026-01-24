ISRO's Ambitious 2026 Satellite Missions and Global Collaborations

During an event, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed the space agency's ambitious plans for 2026, focusing on multiple satellite launches and reiterating ISRO's commitment to international collaborations. He emphasized that discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi could soon bring more clarity regarding these missions.

Narayanan responded to astronaut Sunita Williams' suggestion of India-US space cooperation, outlining ISRO's ongoing projects, including developing an International Space Station and conducting human lunar missions. He stressed India's strong ties with approximately 60 countries in space exploration.

The PSLV-C62 rocket anomaly is under review, with the ISRO team investigating a deviation after the third stage. Narayanan also encouraged students to excel in their studies while working on personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)