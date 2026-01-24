Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Hyderabad Furniture Store, Rescue Efforts Intensify

A major fire broke out at a furniture store in Nampally, Hyderabad, trapping five people in the basement. Rescue operations are underway, involving multiple agencies. Thick smoke is hindering efforts, and traffic disruptions have been reported. Officials have been directed to make all efforts to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:47 IST
  • India

A fierce blaze broke out in the basement of a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally, Hyderabad, trapping at least five individuals, including workers and the family of a security guard. On Saturday, rescue operations commenced as multiple agencies, including police, fire, and NDRF teams, rushed to contain the situation.

Though the fire was eventually controlled, operations were complicated by the thick smoke emanating from the building. Officials confirmed that access was hindered by materials blocking the ramp, where workers resided despite regulations prohibiting human habitation and storage in such spaces.

Local authorities urged citizens to avoid the nearby Exhibition Grounds due to significant traffic disruptions. Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister Pongueti Srinivas Reddy and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have directed efforts to ensure the safety of those affected and restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.

