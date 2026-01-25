Left Menu

Nampally Furniture Shop Tragedy: Rescue Efforts Underway

A fire broke out at a Nampally furniture shop, trapping several people. Rescue operations have been ongoing for over 20 hours. A woman's body has been retrieved, and efforts continue to save others, including two children. Thick smoke has complicated the rescue mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:55 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded at a Nampally furniture shop, where a fire broke out, prompting a massive rescue operation.

Officials report that a woman's body has been recovered, while efforts to save five others, including two children, remain ongoing. Rescue teams face challenges from thick smoke.

Family members anxiously await news, urging authorities to expedite the rescue efforts amid the ongoing operation by multiple agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

