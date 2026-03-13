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Gas Shortage Sparks Chaos at Hyderabad's Indane Station

Amid West Asia tensions, Hyderabad's Bagh Lingampally witnesses chaos at the Indane Gas Station as LPG supply issues leave residents struggling. Complaints of non-functioning online services pile up, forcing consumers to gather in frustration. Despite government assurances, domestic LPG shortage remains critical, driving individuals to seek alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:29 IST
Gas Shortage Sparks Chaos at Hyderabad's Indane Station
People standing in queue at Bagh Lingampally gas agency in Hyderabad over LPG shortage crisis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Friday, chaos erupted at the Indane Gas Station in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad, as frustrated consumers gathered, seeking much-needed gas cylinders. This turmoil highlights the difficulties faced by residents in securing LPG due to alleged online service failures by Indane Gas, which has intensified consumer distress.

The gathering comes amidst growing concerns over global LPG supply constraints amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. Ahmed from Musheerabad shared his plight with ANI, noting a ten-day delay in receiving his cylinder despite booking in advance, leaving him desperate and seeking answers.

Similarly, Sai Dattu from Barkatpura reported a 12-day delay with his HP gas booking. Miscommunications and power outages further exacerbated the situation. Meanwhile, the government has acknowledged LPG shortages as a national issue, urging prioritized domestic consumption under the Essential Commodities Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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