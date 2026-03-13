Gas Shortage Sparks Chaos at Hyderabad's Indane Station

On Friday, chaos erupted at the Indane Gas Station in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad, as frustrated consumers gathered, seeking much-needed gas cylinders. This turmoil highlights the difficulties faced by residents in securing LPG due to alleged online service failures by Indane Gas, which has intensified consumer distress.

The gathering comes amidst growing concerns over global LPG supply constraints amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. Ahmed from Musheerabad shared his plight with ANI, noting a ten-day delay in receiving his cylinder despite booking in advance, leaving him desperate and seeking answers.

Similarly, Sai Dattu from Barkatpura reported a 12-day delay with his HP gas booking. Miscommunications and power outages further exacerbated the situation. Meanwhile, the government has acknowledged LPG shortages as a national issue, urging prioritized domestic consumption under the Essential Commodities Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)