Revolutionizing Waste Management: CSIR-NIST and Bio Vastum's Breakthrough

CSIR-NIST and Bio Vastum Solutions have collaborated to deploy a patented technology for transforming biomedical waste into soil substitutes. This innovative solution boasts a rapid, five-stage process and patents protecting its chemical and machinery components, promising a sustainable, on-site alternative to traditional waste management methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram: The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIST) has partnered with Bio Vastum Solutions to introduce a groundbreaking technology for converting biomedical waste into soil substitutes. This collaboration was marked by the official technology transfer, attended by notable figures in the science and industrial research community.

The technology operates through a swift five-stage process, efficiently processing biomedical waste into agricultural soil additives within 15 minutes. It emphasizes complete disinfection and odor-neutralization, tackling the intricate challenges of biomedical waste management and turning them into viable, safe soil substitutes.

This innovation also includes the ability to process non-organic materials like plastic, metal, and glass into reusable forms. Supported by 34 patents, the technology offers a cost-effective, sustainable solution for handling biomedical waste on-site, reducing reliance on centralized treatment facilities.

