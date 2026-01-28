Currency Intervention in the Shadows: The Dollar's Struggle

The U.S. dollar witnessed a marginal rise on Tuesday, yet lacked significant momentum. Market traders remained vigilant with the expectation of a possible joint currency intervention by the United States and Japan, as they awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision.

The yen, which had strengthened up to 3% over the past two sessions, settled between 153 and 154 per dollar, rising from a Friday low of 159.23. Speculation of U.S. involvement suggests a multi-party intervention, implying broader implications for the dollar beyond the dollar/yen pairing.

Despite pressure from U.S. political dynamics and President Trump's uncertain stance, the Fed is expected to hold rates steady, which could stir volatility in the dollar. Analysts caution against assuming immediate intervention given the lack of confirmed rate checks by Japanese or American officials.

