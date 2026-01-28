Left Menu

Searing Heatwave Strains Victoria as Record Temperatures Ignite Bushfire Fears

A severe heatwave has struck southeastern Australia, particularly affecting Victoria, by breaking temperature records and prompting bushfires. The extreme weather conditions, attributed to climate change, have left many without power and threatened communities with dangerous fires, recalling the devastating Black Saturday of 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:09 IST
Searing Heatwave Strains Victoria as Record Temperatures Ignite Bushfire Fears
Southeastern Australia, particularly Victoria, is enduring a relentless heatwave that has set new temperature records and exacerbated bushfire risks. Emergency services are on high alert as many communities face challenging conditions.

Victoria's current heatwave, labeled as the worst since 2009's Black Saturday, continues unabated, with temperatures in some areas reaching extraordinary highs. State officials, attributing the intense heat to climate change, warn of prolonged severe conditions.

Firefighters are engaged in battles against several major blazes, including one in the Otways region that has ravaged 11,000 hectares. The heatwave's persistent grip means more communities remain vulnerable, reflective of the ongoing climate challenges.

