Sikkim MP Calls for Urgent Climate Change Discussion in Parliament

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba demanded a special parliamentary discussion on climate change, highlighting its impact on the Himalayan ecosystem. Subba also proposed forming a committee for region-specific challenges and urged the inclusion of 12 communities in the Scheduled Tribe list for Sikkim's equity and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:24 IST
  • India

In a decisive move, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha MP Indra Hang Subba has called for a special discussion in Parliament to address the pressing issue of climate change. His demand was echoed at the all-party meeting in New Delhi, highlighting the ecological threats to the Himalayan region.

As the lone Lok Sabha representative from Sikkim, Subba emphasized the alarming impact of climate change on the glacier-dependent ecosystem, including pressing concerns like drinking water scarcity and a rise in flash floods.

Additionally, Subba proposed creating a standing committee of MPs from Himalayan regions to focus on regional challenges and policy recommendations. He also pushed for the inclusion of 12 left-out communities in Sikkim's Scheduled Tribe list, calling it a historical oversight needing immediate correction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

