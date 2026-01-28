BBC's Tim Davie Resigns Amid Controversy

The BBC announced that Director-General Tim Davie would step down on April 2. His position will be temporarily filled by Rhodri Talfan Davies, who is currently the director of nations. A permanent leader is yet to be appointed by the broadcaster.

Davie's resignation comes in the wake of criticism directed at the BBC's news service. The controversy revolves around the misleading editing of a video clip involving U.S. President Donald Trump.

The interim leadership change aims to stabilize the broadcaster as it works to restore trust and appoint a new permanent director-general.