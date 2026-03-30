Rajasthan HC's Landmark Interim Relief for Transgender Community
The Rajasthan High Court has provided interim relief to transgender individuals by granting them 3 per cent additional marks weightage in recruitment and admissions. The court criticized the state for ineffective inclusion in the OBC category and directed the formation of a committee to study and propose an appropriate reservation framework.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan High Court has issued a significant interim relief ruling for transgender individuals, granting 3 per cent additional marks weightage in recruitment and admissions processes.
The court criticized the state's current policy, which included transgender individuals in the OBC category, as ineffective, directing the formation of a high-level committee to study the socio-economic marginalization of transgender persons and offer a suitable reservation framework.
While declining to mandate horizontal reservation immediately, the court's decision highlights the need for comprehensive policy reform, ensuring that constitutional guarantees for transgender individuals are meaningfully applied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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