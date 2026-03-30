WTO’s Interim Appeals System Gains Momentum as Members Back Stopgap Dispute Mechanism

At a time when the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) dispute settlement system remains partially paralyzed, a growing coalition of countries is rallying behind a temporary workaround—the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA)—now emerging as a critical pillar of global trade stability.

Speaking on the sidelines of the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) on March 28, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described the MPIA as a “practical, confidence-building bridge” that is helping preserve the rule-based trading system while negotiations on long-term reforms continue.

Filling the Gap Left by a Broken Appeals System

The MPIA was created in response to the ongoing paralysis of the WTO’s Appellate Body, which has been unable to function since 2019 due to disagreements among members over appointments.

Without an operational appeals mechanism, countries risk “appealing into the void”—a tactic that can block dispute rulings indefinitely and undermine enforcement of trade rules.

The MPIA addresses this gap by:

Using Article 25 arbitration provisions of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Understanding

Providing a binding and structured alternative for appeals

Ensuring disputes between participating members are resolved in a timely and enforceable manner

Expanding Membership Signals Growing Confidence

The mechanism is gaining traction, with 61 WTO members now participating, spanning developed, developing, and small economies. The latest entrants—Barbados, Liechtenstein, and Moldova—joined during MC14, further strengthening the coalition.

In a joint statement, MPIA participants emphasized that expanding membership reinforces efforts to uphold a rules-based multilateral trading system.

Early Results Show System is Working

While still relatively new, the MPIA has already delivered tangible outcomes:

Two dispute appeals have been successfully resolved under the mechanism

Participating members have committed to avoiding appeals into the void

Disputes are being settled with greater predictability and legal certainty

However, Okonjo-Iweala stressed that the MPIA’s success should not be measured solely by case numbers.

“Its real success lies in members’ commitment to resolve disputes responsibly and avoid undermining the system,” she said.

Stabilizing Trade in Uncertain Times

The implications of the MPIA extend beyond legal procedures. By ensuring disputes are resolved, the mechanism:

Reinforces the rule of law in international trade

Enhances business and investor confidence

Reduces risks for smaller and more vulnerable economies, which are often disproportionately affected by unresolved disputes

Trade experts note that in the absence of such a mechanism, prolonged disputes could lead to retaliatory measures, market uncertainty, and weakened trust in global trade governance.

A Temporary Fix, Not a Permanent Solution

Despite its growing importance, both WTO leadership and participating members have been clear: the MPIA is not a replacement for a fully functioning dispute settlement system.

In their joint statement, members reaffirmed their “strong commitment” to restoring a comprehensive, accessible, and permanent WTO dispute resolution system, with reform negotiations ongoing in Geneva.

The MPIA is intended as a stopgap measure, designed to maintain continuity until consensus is reached on broader institutional reforms.

Dispute Activity Continues Despite Challenges

Interestingly, WTO dispute settlement activity has not ground to a halt. Over the past two years:

22 new disputes have been filed

Five panel rulings were adopted without appeal

Eight disputes were resolved through mutual agreements

This reflects a broader shift toward more flexible and negotiated outcomes, even as formal mechanisms face constraints.

“This is how the system was intended to function,” Okonjo-Iweala noted, pointing to a growing trend of pragmatic dispute resolution.

Encouraging Wider Participation

MPIA members are now actively encouraging other WTO countries to join the arrangement, arguing that broader participation would:

Increase legal certainty across global trade

Strengthen enforcement of WTO rules

Provide a more inclusive and stable interim system

For now, the MPIA stands as one of the clearest examples of how multilateral institutions can adapt under pressure—offering a functional workaround in a system still searching for long-term reform.

As WTO members continue negotiations on dispute settlement reform, the success of the MPIA may well shape the future design of the organization’s permanent dispute resolution architecture.