King Charles: A Lifelong Green Advocate at Windsor's Silver Screen

In a historic first, King Charles hosted a film premiere at Windsor Castle, showcasing a documentary that highlights his environmental advocacy. The film, titled 'Finding Harmony: A King's Vision,' offers a personal glimpse into the monarch's lifetime dedication to environmental causes.

The documentary captures moments of ridicule faced by Charles as he championed green issues long before they were mainstream. From sustainable agriculture to urban planning, his philosophy emphasizes humanity as part of nature, a view dismissed as eccentric over the years.

The screening saw notable attendees such as Al Gore and Kate Winslet. Charles expressed hope for increased environmental awareness, as 'Finding Harmony' makes its global debut on Amazon Prime on February 6th, amidst ongoing debates on climate change.

