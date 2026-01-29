Left Menu

China's Temperature on the Rise: A Record-Breaking Year

In 2025, China's national average temperature hit a record 10.9°C, marking the second consecutive year of unprecedented heat. The Meteorological Administration reports increased high-temperature days and intense rainfall, heightening flood and disaster risks, as global temperatures similarly climb.

29-01-2026
China's national average temperature reached a record 10.9 degrees Celsius (51.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2025, repeating a historic rise noted the previous year. The revelation came from the Meteorological Administration during the release of the country's 2025 climate bulletin.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, last year ranked among the top three warmest globally. The average temperature in China has consistently risen over decades, with 2025 marking the warmest year since 1961. This trend has intensified heavy rainfall and extreme heat, leading to increased flooding and natural disaster risks.

The record temperature of 10.9°C in 2025 tied with the previous year, with a significant number of high-temperature days recorded from late June to early September across central and eastern China. Additionally, rainfall levels in northern and western regions reached unprecedented heights, according to the administration.

