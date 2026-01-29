Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Rehabilitation for Displaced Families and Urban Development

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the rehabilitation of 99 Hindu families from East Pakistan living illegally in Meerut, along with urban development initiatives, including a new policy, science parks, and planetariums. Disaster-affected families will also receive government aid, housing, and agricultural land leases.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:30 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken significant strides to address the needs of displaced and disaster-affected families. On Thursday, the Cabinet approved plans to rehabilitate 99 Hindu families originally from erstwhile East Pakistan, now residing illegally in Meerut's Mawana area, Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced after a Cabinet meeting.

These families will be resettled in Kanpur Dehat's Bhainsaya village and Tajpur Tarsauli village on designated tracts of land. The relocation complies with National Green Tribunal directives, providing each family a 0.50-acre plot on a 30-year renewable lease. This initiative is part of broader efforts to support families facing hardships.

Additionally, the Cabinet unveiled the Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026 aimed at fostering urban growth, simplifying approval processes, and imposing revised development charges. Also on the agenda, the establishment of science parks and planetariums in Bareilly and Moradabad and aiding families hit by natural disasters as instructed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

