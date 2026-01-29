Left Menu

Farmer's Brave Stand: Survival Against a Leopard Attack

A 60-year-old farmer in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district killed a leopard using a sickle and spear to protect himself and his son from an attack. Both were injured and hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case against the farmer for killing the protected animal and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Veraval | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old farmer in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district valiantly defended himself and his son from a leopard attack, using a sickle and a spear, according to officials on Thursday.

The dramatic encounter occurred Wednesday night as the farmer, Babu Vaja, relaxed on his verandah in Gangda village. The leopard, unprovoked, attacked Vaja, who was subsequently joined by his son as they fought for their lives, sustaining injuries in the process.

Despite the farmer's heroic act of self-defense, forest authorities have registered a case against him for killing the leopard. The killed animal's carcass has been sent for a post-mortem as part of an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

