Farmer's Brave Stand: Survival Against a Leopard Attack

A 60-year-old farmer in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district valiantly defended himself and his son from a leopard attack, using a sickle and a spear, according to officials on Thursday.

The dramatic encounter occurred Wednesday night as the farmer, Babu Vaja, relaxed on his verandah in Gangda village. The leopard, unprovoked, attacked Vaja, who was subsequently joined by his son as they fought for their lives, sustaining injuries in the process.

Despite the farmer's heroic act of self-defense, forest authorities have registered a case against him for killing the leopard. The killed animal's carcass has been sent for a post-mortem as part of an ongoing investigation.

