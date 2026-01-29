Left Menu

Surat's Vision: 100% Construction Waste Recycling Achievement

Surat aims for full recycling of its construction waste by 2024-25. The city has implemented a structured system to divert waste for recycling at a dedicated plant in Kosad, reducing CO₂ emissions and saving natural resources. The initiative supports a circular economy with environmental benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:17 IST
Surat's Vision: 100% Construction Waste Recycling Achievement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In pursuit of sustainable urban development, Surat aims to achieve 100% recycling of its construction and demolition waste by 2024-25. The city processed over 58,000 metric tonnes of such waste last year, highlighting a significant step towards comprehensive waste management.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has implemented a system to ensure that construction waste is channeled to designated recycling plants. This initiative aims to convert the rubble into reusable products, promoting the circular economy while decreasing environmental impact.

The SMC has also introduced Clean Construction Guidelines, encouraging citizens to register for waste collection and mandating recycled material usage in government projects. These measures are integral to maintaining Surat's standing as one of India's cleanest cities, as evidenced by its top scores in national cleanliness surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026