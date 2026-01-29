Surat's Vision: 100% Construction Waste Recycling Achievement

In pursuit of sustainable urban development, Surat aims to achieve 100% recycling of its construction and demolition waste by 2024-25. The city processed over 58,000 metric tonnes of such waste last year, highlighting a significant step towards comprehensive waste management.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has implemented a system to ensure that construction waste is channeled to designated recycling plants. This initiative aims to convert the rubble into reusable products, promoting the circular economy while decreasing environmental impact.

The SMC has also introduced Clean Construction Guidelines, encouraging citizens to register for waste collection and mandating recycled material usage in government projects. These measures are integral to maintaining Surat's standing as one of India's cleanest cities, as evidenced by its top scores in national cleanliness surveys.

