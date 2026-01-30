Brigade Enterprises Q3 profit down 13 pc to Rs 206 cr

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Friday reported a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 205.83 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Its net profit stood at Rs 235.52 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,623.18 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,529.68 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of India's leading property developers. In the last four decades, the company has developed many projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.

