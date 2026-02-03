Left Menu

NBR Group's 'Soul of Seasons' Sets Luxury Benchmark in Bengaluru

NBR Group recently hosted a large gathering to highlight its luxury project 'Soul of Seasons' in Bengaluru, marking a strong Q3 performance with ₹175 crore sales. The project features sustainable resort-style living and is celebrated for its eco-friendly design, signaling NBR's robust growth and market resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:51 IST
NBR Group's 'Soul of Seasons' Sets Luxury Benchmark in Bengaluru

NBR Group has made a noteworthy impact in Bengaluru's real estate scene with its landmark project, 'NBR Soul of Seasons.' Hosting a major gathering of over 400 property consultants, the firm celebrated achieving ₹175 crore in Q3 sales, reflecting a strong foothold in the city's luxury housing market.

The 'NBR Soul of Seasons' project has gained acclaim for its environmentally conscious design, winning awards such as the 'Best Themed Project of the Year 2025.' With 80% of its first-phase inventory sold, the developer is aiming to expedite its growth plans, highlighting the high demand for well-planned, premium urban homes.

Strategically located near the Sarjapur IT corridor, the project offers a resort-style living experience, focusing on sustainable, quality development. NBR Group's success reflects its strategic vision and adaptability to evolving buyer preferences, underscoring its role as a key player in Bengaluru's competitive real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026