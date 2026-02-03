NBR Group's 'Soul of Seasons' Sets Luxury Benchmark in Bengaluru

NBR Group has made a noteworthy impact in Bengaluru's real estate scene with its landmark project, 'NBR Soul of Seasons.' Hosting a major gathering of over 400 property consultants, the firm celebrated achieving ₹175 crore in Q3 sales, reflecting a strong foothold in the city's luxury housing market.

The 'NBR Soul of Seasons' project has gained acclaim for its environmentally conscious design, winning awards such as the 'Best Themed Project of the Year 2025.' With 80% of its first-phase inventory sold, the developer is aiming to expedite its growth plans, highlighting the high demand for well-planned, premium urban homes.

Strategically located near the Sarjapur IT corridor, the project offers a resort-style living experience, focusing on sustainable, quality development. NBR Group's success reflects its strategic vision and adaptability to evolving buyer preferences, underscoring its role as a key player in Bengaluru's competitive real estate market.

