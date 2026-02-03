Railway Projects Halted in Jammu & Kashmir: Relief for Local Farmers

In a significant decision impacting the Jammu and Kashmir region, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced on Monday that three railway projects have been temporarily suspended.

The decision comes in response to opposition from both the local government and key political figures, who raised concerns about the potential damage to apple orchards and the broader agrarian economy.

The National Conference and the PDP welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding local farmers' livelihoods and ensuring that future developments are conducted transparently, with community input.

(With inputs from agencies.)