Railway Projects Halted in Jammu & Kashmir: Relief for Local Farmers

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced the suspension of three train projects in Jammu and Kashmir due to opposition from the local government and parties. The decision was welcomed, as it aimed to protect apple orchards and the livelihoods of farmers. Future plans require community consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:03 IST
  • India

In a significant decision impacting the Jammu and Kashmir region, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced on Monday that three railway projects have been temporarily suspended.

The decision comes in response to opposition from both the local government and key political figures, who raised concerns about the potential damage to apple orchards and the broader agrarian economy.

The National Conference and the PDP welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding local farmers' livelihoods and ensuring that future developments are conducted transparently, with community input.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

