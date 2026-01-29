No conclusive data on deaths exclusively due to air pollution: Govt in RS

There is no conclusive data to establish direct correlation of deaths exclusively due to air pollution, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh also said the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched by the ministry has shown positive results. Congress member Pramod Tiwari asked the ministry about the deaths caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease annually and whether air pollution has become a health crisis. Replying to the query, Singh said, ''There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of deaths exclusively due to air pollution.'' He said the NCAP, launched in January 2019, aims to improve air quality in 130 cities (non-attainment cities and million-plus cities) in 24 states/UTs. The minister said 103 cities have shown reduction in PM10 concentration in 2024-25 with respect to base year 2017-18 -- 64 cities have shown reduction in PM10 levels by more than 20 per cent and 25 have achieved a reduction of more than 40 per cent. A total of 22 cities have met National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) and have PM10 concentrations less than 60 mg/m3. He added that the government is continuously reviewing and monitoring the implementation framework of the NCAP with a view to further strengthening it. The programme has been revised in the FY 2025-26 and Air Quality Challenge Method (AQMC) was introduced for undertaking reform measures by urban local bodies. The NAAQS was notified in 2009 for 12 air pollutants, he said. ''To clearly communicate air quality status, the Air Quality Index was developed, presenting pollution levels and their likely health impacts through simple colour-coded categories. Based on AQI levels, the Graded Response Action Plan is implemented as an emergency mechanism, enforcing temporary measures to control severe air pollution episode,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)